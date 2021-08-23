Forbes J M & Co. LLP Buys 698 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after acquiring an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,152. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

