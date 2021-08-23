Forbes J M & Co. LLP Decreases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,927 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 2.0% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

ZTS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,191. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $208.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

