Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after buying an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $227,354,000.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $162.35. 1,035,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

