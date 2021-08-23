Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $249.85. 1,278,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.