Forbes J M & Co. LLP Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 1.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $312.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,920. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $314.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $161.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

