Forbes J M & Co. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 972.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 127,536 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $9,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $287,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,019,839 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $927,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,829,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.29.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

