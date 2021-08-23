Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,982 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.57 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

