Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $80,483,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.