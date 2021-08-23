Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of F opened at $12.57 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

