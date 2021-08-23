Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,270 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after buying an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.67. 872,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,352,344. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.18. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

