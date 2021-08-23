Formation Fi (FORM) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Formation Fi has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00055779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00130900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00159455 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,975.99 or 1.00151517 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.62 or 0.01009410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.40 or 0.06755159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Formation Fi

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

