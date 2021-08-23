Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $309.89

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $309.89 and last traded at $309.89, with a volume of 38241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.94.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Get Fortinet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,658. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.