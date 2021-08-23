Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High at $309.89

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $309.89 and last traded at $309.89, with a volume of 38241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.94.
FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10.
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,658. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
