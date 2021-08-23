Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 254.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,784 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE FCPT opened at $27.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.19%.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

