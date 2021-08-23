Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Position Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,193 shares during the period. FOX makes up 2.9% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 1.48% of FOX worth $303,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FOX by 123.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,767. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOX. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

