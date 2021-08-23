Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Fox Factory worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth about $22,480,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 798,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,410,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

FOXF opened at $151.92 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

