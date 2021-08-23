Franklin Covey (FC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Franklin Covey (NYSE: FC):

8/20/2021 – Franklin Covey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

8/19/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Franklin Covey had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $36.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Franklin Covey had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

6/30/2021 – Franklin Covey was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market cap of $545.04 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $38.92.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 798.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

