Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.93

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 41612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.
FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.
