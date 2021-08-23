Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.93

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 41612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $548.44 million, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,319,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 59,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

