Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Acquires 2,308 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 148,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 123,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,739,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $375,225,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,260,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.52. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

