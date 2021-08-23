Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $308.34 million and approximately $25.75 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 307,612,012 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

