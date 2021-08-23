Freshpet (FRPT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2021 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

8/3/2021 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $175.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FRPT stock opened at $128.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.79 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $1,360,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

