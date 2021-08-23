Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $200.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $128.01 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares in the company, valued at $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 228.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,128,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

