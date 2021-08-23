Frontier Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $65.44 million and approximately $23.84 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.06 or 0.00826024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00101981 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

