FSBT API Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $31,593.00 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market capitalization of $145,259.75 and approximately $31,593.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FSBT API Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00050736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00812367 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FSBT API Token Coin Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

