FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 23rd

FTAC Athena Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FTAAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. FTAC Athena Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FTAC Athena Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of FTAAU stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,279,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,549,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition in the first quarter worth $127,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

