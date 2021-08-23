Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,775,287.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $1,354,403. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

