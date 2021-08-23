Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

FLGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.80.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $755,512.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

