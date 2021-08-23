Fusible (FUSII) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusible has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $209,865.71 and approximately $65.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fusible alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00131123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00160740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.87 or 0.99934885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.15 or 0.01005275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.22 or 0.06846458 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.