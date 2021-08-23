FY2021 Earnings Estimate for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Issued By Pi Financial

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Pi Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. Pi Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised AirBoss of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AirBoss of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.70.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$39.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.90. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$15.09 and a 1-year high of C$43.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

