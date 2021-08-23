FY2021 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

NYSE:RLI opened at $110.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,446,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,431,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,507,000 after buying an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLI by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,981,000 after buying an additional 170,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,894,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,316,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

