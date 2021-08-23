FY2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lifted by Analyst (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $10.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.75. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$135.75.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$131.72 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$90.75 and a 52-week high of C$131.87. The company has a market cap of C$187.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.39.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold 11,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,363 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.