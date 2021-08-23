FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised by Analyst

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,202,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

