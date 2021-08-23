FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

