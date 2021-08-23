FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.28. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Brinker International stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

