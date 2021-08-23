FY2022 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the first quarter worth $80,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

