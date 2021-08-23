FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increased by KeyCorp

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.40.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 67,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

