FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.51.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

MAA stock opened at $190.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after buying an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,801,000 after buying an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.