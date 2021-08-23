FY2023 EPS Estimates for UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) Increased by Pi Financial

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE) – Pi Financial raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of UGE International in a report issued on Friday, August 20th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05.

Get UGE International alerts:

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on shares of UGE International from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CVE:UGE opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$46.72 million and a P/E ratio of -24.19. UGE International has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$3.24.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 million.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for UGE International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGE International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.