FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Kohl’s in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

