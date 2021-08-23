Gameswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $619,898.00 (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $619,898.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 83.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00016263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00821182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00101746 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

