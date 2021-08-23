Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Generac worth $73,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.19.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $400.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.