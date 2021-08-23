General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,685,000. United Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in General Dynamics by 48.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $197.30 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $201.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.28.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

