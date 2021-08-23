Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll Purchases 40,000 Shares

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll purchased 40,000 shares of Generation Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,517,352 shares in the company, valued at C$2,743,534.56.

Kerry Knoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kerry Knoll purchased 80,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Kerry Knoll bought 30,000 shares of Generation Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00.

Shares of GENM traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 245,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.95. Generation Mining Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$1.23.

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

