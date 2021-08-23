Genesis Shards Market Capitalization Achieves $2.83 Million (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00130200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00159127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,204.61 or 0.99916887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01004522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,357.58 or 0.06818047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

