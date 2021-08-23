GenesisX (XGS) Price Tops $0.0059

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $70,002.33 and $493.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,832,141 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

