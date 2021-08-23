GET Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.48 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.35 or 0.00008787 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $382,260.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GET Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00833725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00103202 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GET Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GET Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.