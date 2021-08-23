Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Gevo stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 357,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,745,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 49.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.32. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. Research analysts forecast that Gevo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gevo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

