GHOSTPRISM Price Tops $0.57 on Top Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $26.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.52 or 0.00833481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00104138 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,797,645 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

