Gifto (GTO) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $40.10 million and $6.38 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00057747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00015131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.52 or 0.00818689 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

