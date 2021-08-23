Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.68 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of C$25.09 and a one year high of C$48.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$875.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,376,769.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

