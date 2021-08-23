Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$84.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.55. 5,154,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,462,349. The firm has a market cap of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

